This is a call for trauma-informed leadership in schools and preventing further trauma to students.
As someone who graduated from a PENNCREST school, Allegheny College, and lives in Meadville, I work with survivors of childhood trauma and many clients identify with LGBTQ+ and attended a PENNCREST school.
The traumas identified by this group are: internalized-self-hatred, feeling completely unlovable, suppressing to accommodate others, hiding true identity, living a double-life, and suicidal thoughts/tendencies from childhood into adulthood. Individuals my clients identified as perpetrators of their trauma included parents, teachers, and peers.
Even if a child never openly identified with this group, whenever someone called LGBTQ+ ‘evil,’ that child came to understand that their families and schools thought THEY were ‘evil.’ The problem is, they couldn't escape who they were. The mental health repercussions of this are incredibly damaging to a child's wellbeing. The only statistics Mr. Bryant offered that were clinically correct were regarding suicide rates. The American Medical Association invalidated the other studies he referenced.
Let me explain something about Trauma-Informed Work; children have a few basic requirements to grow up to become healthy, successful adults. They include having basics - food, shelter, etc. - but also require a sense of safety and security, a sense of personal autonomy, and adults/mentors they can seek guidance from who offer compassionate care and understanding to help that child thrive and grow.
Making a child hate themselves is NOT creating a sense of safety or compassionately guiding a child. This is categorized as abuse trauma.
I understand that many feel triggered by these revelations, but consider:
Removing materials that represent a culture present in our schools is a reflection of the USA’s trauma: colonization (when one culture eradicates another to replace it with its own). It’s expressed in Native American and slave histories.
During the PENNCREST School Board meeting, former students openly shared their trauma stories, others have come forward to share their trauma stories since then, too.
Our community was working from a certain level of awareness before, but now we’ve identified trauma in our schools, allowing it to continue is completely irresponsible.
GRETCHEN WOOD LAKSHMI
Meadville
