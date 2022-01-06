A recent trend in the country is occurring regarding partisan vs. non-partisan school board elections. Presently, most school board races in the United States are non-partisan. Pennsylvania is an exception, along with a minority of other states. The current trend leans toward local school board candidates to identify themselves by listing their party affiliation instead of the non-partisan identity.
Local school boards should definitely not be intertwined with party politics! Placing political ideology ahead of sound educational decisions is not prudent. Bombarding teachers and staff with demands often driven by politics in a fit of rage by political and angry board members thwarts the teaching of history, race, gender and sexuality, especially if it is purged from the classrooms.
School board decisions should and must be made according to what is best for the student and not for political reasoning. America's public school system, the best in the world, should not be shattered by racial, cultural or health crises.
Perhaps if some of our local school board members advanced their ideologies toward a non-partisan approach and what is paramount for the student, then we would not be spending taxpayer money for non-educational matters.
ANTHONY STELLATO
Meadville
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.