It’s not cool to love your mother-in-law. There has always been a strange stigma that comes with anyone that we refer to as an in-law.
In-laws are not someone that you chose to have in your life, but more like someone that you got stuck with.
We set aside Sunday to honor our mothers. But there is really no official celebration for mother-in-law.
Webster defines mother-in-law as a relative by marriage. But their role can be the most challenging in the family, and the most important in healthy family dynamics.
But for me, those three words are so much more than that.
I was blessed to have a mother-in-law who was encouraging and supportive, not to mention the greatest cook on the planet.
Her iconic “depression” dishes will live forever. Her imaginary recipes, where just a pinch of this and a dab of that, made an awesome dish. It was magic that she performed every Sunday as she kept her family together over her meatballs and pasta.
She was kind and loving but tough. She demanded respect and got it. She was always ready to offer some worldly advice to anyone who was open to it. And she would not hesitate to correct anyone she felt was headed in the wrong direction, or being disrespectful or rude to another.
I certainly must be one of the most uncool people in the world. But that’s OK with me.
In our world today that seems to be upside down, we can all stop on Sunday and say thanks to all the mothers and the awesome mothers-in-law who gave so much to us!
Have a spectacular day!
Sandra Ragozine
Hermitage
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.