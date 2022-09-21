Sad to see responses by residents
I am not a religious person; I’m not even Christian, but I try (often unsuccessfully) to live by the Golden Rule. Perhaps ironically, one question that helps me in this endeavor is, “What Would Jesus Do?”
When I read the article about the Arc’s proposed home purchase on Shartle Avenue, I — like Mark Weindorf — was shocked and saddened by the residents’ responses.
And I wondered, would Jesus have the three “lovable guys” stay in the city, even though they may be thrilled at the prospect of living in the country? Remember that feeling — the American Dream — the chance to live in a home you love?
Perhaps Jesus would have them live close to a sewage treatment plant. Or, what about next to a junkyard, a power plant, or the Raccoon Refuse transfer station near Spartansburg?
There is a church at the end of Shartle Road. The phrase “love your neighbors as yourself” is pulled directly from its website.
I can’t believe the Shartle Road residents are unkind. Perhaps they just need a reminder about being open to people who may be different from them. Perhaps three “lovable guys” could teach them how to do this. Perhaps these “lovable guys” are really looking forward to meeting their new neighbors, or perhaps they are terrified by the thought. Perhaps somebody could send them a “Welcome to Your New Home” greeting card. Perhaps that somebody could really mean it.
Vanessa Shaffer
East Mead Township
