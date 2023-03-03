Letter: Ruling didn’t have negative effect on culture
A recent letter to the editor claimed that since the elimination of prayer and the Bible from public schools education has gone downhill.
First, the Bible has not been eliminated from school since it was never an official part of education, although it may have been taught in some schools. And, of course, parts of the Bible can be used in school as part of a literature class or a course on religion.
What I assume the writer was referring to was the Supreme Court’s 1962 decision that said that prayer in school amounted to the establishment of religion and was thus contrary to the First Amendment. (This is what the First Amendment says: Congress make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting its free exercise.)
In this case, the prayer was one written by the legislature of New York. It was clearly a Protestant Christian prayer and the plaintiff (a Jew) said that its recitation amounted to the official state endorsement of a particular religion. Which it was and the Court agreed.
As to this ruling having a negative effect on the entire U.S. culture, it is difficult for me to see how you prove that unless you assumed the racist, sexist, homophobic, bigoted world of 1950s was the situation you want to return to.
I, for one, do not.
David Anderson
Meadville
