Kudos to The Meadville Tribune for their full-page edition honoring Jackie Robinson. This great athlete was confronted with many hardships, including death threats, racial slurs, criticisms, being jeered at and many more.
The Tribune pointed out his many achievements including his military service, civil rights leadership and, of course, his baseball accomplishments. It brought to my mind how important it was for me to be reminded of this historic 75th anniversary! I remembered as a youngster viewing the Black baseball league when they played in what was then called "Athletic Park" located south of lower Water Street. The players were exceptionally talented and I wondered why they were not playing in the major leagues. Fast forward to today and the attempt to wipe out historical stories like this one. With our country now leaning toward such senseless terms as "cancel culture," "woke" and "no CRT in our schools," I would have been denied this historical celebration.
I am thankful that, unlike many states and school boards, our journalists and local newspapers are not being banned from printing historical events that have helped shape our country into the great America that it is. This particular article did not make me "hate" America, as some would claim, and definitely did not advocate divisiveness, but it did provide an avenue for me to recognize that teaching and reading history is so important because we must recognize that what has happened in the past will help us to better understand the present and hopefully mend and improve it.
Anthony Stellato
Meadville
