Norman I. Cronin, 84, of Meadville, passed away Monday, April 18, 2022. He was born March 29, 1938 in Meadville, a son of Charles and Florence Guenther Cronin. He married Patricia A. Waite August 11, 1962 and she preceded him in death August 8, 2015. Norm was a graduate of St. Agatha High Sc…