A proposal brought forth from PennDOT's Transportation Revenue Options Commission suggests that a per-mile road-use fee of 8.1 cents per mile be charged to Pennsylvania motorists for all miles driven on state roads as a replacement to the fuel tax currently being used to fund state roads.
I agree that an alternative to the current funding system must be devised as more electric vehicles appear on our roads and are not paying the fuel tax. However, I want to point out to Pennsylvania motorists that this fee represents a huge tax increase for non-commercial drivers of gasoline vehicles.
I ran a current tax vs. per-mile fee estimate for a trip from Conneaut Lake to the Pittsburgh airport and back, a distance of about 180 miles total. My gas-guzzling F-250 that gets 11 miles per gallon would use 16.4 gallons of fuel. The current fuel tax for gasoline in Pennsylvania is 58 cents per gallon and I would pay about $9.50 in tax for this trip. Under the proposed per-mile fee, that trip would cost me $14.58 in road use fee. That is an increase of 53 percent. My more fuel-efficient Nissan Pathfinder gets around 20 mpg and if I took that vehicle the current gas tax would cost me about $5.22 but the road use fee would still be $14.58, an increase of 179 percent. That is a lot! My Harley-Davidson motorcycle gets about 50 mpg. That trip would cost me around $2.10 on the Harley now but the road use fee would again be $14.58, an increase of 598 percent. That is way too much!
The current proposal is very unfair for drivers of fuel-efficient vehicles and becomes more unfair as vehicle efficiency increases. The Transportation Revenue Options Commission needs to reconsider the per mile road use fee. If you are a driver in PA you need to be very concerned about this proposal because it is going to hit your wallet really hard! Please contact your representatives in Harrisburg and make your opinion known to them.
Chris Gates
Conneaut Lake
