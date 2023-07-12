It took two years of study and public meetings, but Pennsylvania finally joined the multi-state Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI). This successful program cuts dangerous carbon pollution and invests in cleaner, cheaper, more reliable energy. RGGI caps this pollution and requires plant operators to pay for pollution they create. Proceeds are then invested in clean energy and other state priorities.
Sadly, gas and coal companies and their legislative supporters have been able to delay RGGI's implementation. These groups ignore studies showing that RGGI would greatly cut carbon pollution, reduce premature deaths/hospitalizations caused by the pollution, and add 30,000 state jobs, along with a nearly $2 billion dollar economic boost. Federal tax credits for solar, wind and storage projects would bring in an additional $930 million dollars.
Several studies show the benefits for the state. The Kleinman Center for Energy Policy at the University of Pennsylvania/Resources for the Future and Synapse Energy Economics both found that RGGI's health, environment and economic benefits can be attained without increasing residents' electricity costs. Instead, Synapse estimated that RGGI will create a $1.5 billion reduction in energy costs for Pennsylvanians. A report following the program's impact on states where it has been in place for several years, confirms these findings. The report concluded that RGGI states grew their economies faster than the rest of the US, while cutting pollution and reducing retail electricity costs.
Our legislators need to stop the hold-ups and let RGGI go into effect, for the benefit of all Pennsylvanians.
Sharon Rathi
Meadville
