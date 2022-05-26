A couple of weeks ago, Meadville City Council put out a call to the public to weigh in on the Climate Action Plan that is being proposed. At first, I was a bit surprised because the plan has been in the works for over a year. This was a community-driven planning process.
As a resident of the city of Meadville, I support adopting the CAP. I would encourage all city residents to read the plan for themselves before jumping to conclusions about what it is. It is available on the city of Meadville's website. Some highlights for the plan include: Develop an education program to assist small businesses in energy efficient practices and funding opportunities; expand weatherization programs that offer free retrofits; create educational opportunities in renewable energy along the lines of community development and job training; organize a “fix it first” industry that utilizes skills of local residents/students to offer repair services for items that would otherwise need to be replaced; access state funds to install electric vehicle infrastructure and close the EV gap on Interstate 79; generating increased tourism; assist local food vendors and county farmers in identifying subsidies and tools to boost the supply of affordable, fresh produce offered in Meadville; and coordinate partners and funding resources to assist homeowners in constructing stormwater management and reuse infrastructure.
Governments across the country should be working to mitigate climate change and reduce carbon emissions. This is a common sense plan with attainable goals for a municipality the size of Meadville. We cannot continue to ignore the climate crisis and and hope it'll work itself out while we do nothing. Meadville is a small city in rural Pennsylvania, but that does not mean we have zero power to have a positive affect on the planet. We can step up for our planet and our community. City council should listen to the overwhelming support this plan has gotten from city residents and take action. Eventually, it is going to be too late. Let's stop kicking this can down the road and do what we can.
Cassandra Gonzalez
Meadville
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.
