My favorite Christmas carol is and has always been "The Little Drummer Boy." In fact, I have more than 15 different renditions in my playlist. Also known as "The Carol of the Drum" written in 1941 by Katherine Davis, it is based on a traditional Czech carol and became popular in the 1950s.
But stop for a minute and think about what a "drummer boy" represented several hundred years or so ago. Some of our most tragic events in history have been the wars fought on our land and in other countries. In these wars, up to the Civil War, the way they would keep the armies marching in step and to communicate vital war tactics was through the drum. Drummers in the Civil War were much younger than their predecessors (as young as 12 years old) in the Revolutionary War and far more advanced in their drumming ability but despite their youth, from the war's start to finish, drummer boys were always placed in harm's way.
In the classic Christmas carol "The Little Drummer Boy," the original role of the drummer boy has been repurposed. Where once he pounded out a beat to deliver a battlefield communication to destroy people, he is now playing to bring people together to honor God. He is no longer marching to the orders of wartime generals, he is marching to the beat of a different drummer and is marching to the manger to give Jesus all he has to offer. He is giving of himself, his ability to play his drum.
Let's follow the example of the repurposed drummer in the carol and give of ourselves to others and to Jesus. Let's drum our way through Christmas.
JONATHAN SOUTHWICK
Saegertown
