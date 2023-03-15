In 1972, I resigned from my job as an industrial engineer with a major steel company and began a 36-year career in agribusiness. One thing I learned from an older engineer in 1970 was his saying that, “a promise keeps a dummy happy.” This was his response to requests for solutions that couldn’t be quickly or easily resolved. The Republican Party is now in a similar position. Their answer to the U.S. debt crisis is only a “promise” that they will fix it.
They blame Democrats for out-of-control spending, but offer only program cuts for ordinary citizens while maintaining reduced taxes on their wealthy donors. Consequently, the wealth of the top 1 percent increased by over $6 trillion more under the last three Republican presidents than under the three Democratic presidents that succeeded each of them.
Over the last six presidential terms, the national debt increased by an average of 9.9 percent under three Republican presidents and by a much lower 6.4 percent under their Democratic successors. Similarly, under the three Democratic administrations, both annual budget deficits and ending unemployment were significantly lower.
In President Biden’s State of the Union speech, Republicans pretended outrage when he pointed out their often-stated efforts to eliminate or cut Medicare and Social Security. They immediately stood up and loudly “promised” that they wouldn’t do it. Now they are threatening U.S. default if Democrats don’t increase the retirement age. They are trying to privatize Medicare through Medicare Trust Fund subsidies that fund insurance company “Medicare Advantage” plans. These plans put patient healthcare decisions in the complete control of accountants, lawyers and CEOs of private, for-profit companies.
I now better understand what that engineer told me back in 1970.
Michel Wilcox
Cochranton
