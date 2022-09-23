I have lived in Meadville rental properties for over 30 years. I have had some really good landlords who took pride in their properties and I have lived in places where my family's health and safety were in very real danger.
In my experience, rentals usually look great during the walk-through but sometimes end up revealing dangers you don't notice during a brief showing. This is one reason why we need to follow the lead of our neighbors in Saegertown, Titusville and Erie with a rental licensing and inspection program. It's true that there are regulations already in place, but many renters do not know what their rights are or where to go for help if they're living in an unsafe housing situation. Many are afraid of retaliation if they report their landlord. I was afraid for a long time.
Some landlords say they do their own inspections and do not need another inspection process; however in my experience self-policing does not work. For 10 years I lived in public housing. All of the units were inspected annually for housekeeping and maintenance. In my time there, I complained many times about mold and roaches. I was told to clean the mold with bleach and they never eradicated the roaches. Public housing is a government entity with rules, regulations and oversight in place. If they can act like slumlords, what's stopping a private property owner from exploiting poor people?
It took me a long time to realize that when business owners talk about being taxpayers in the city, I was not included in that group because I didn't own property. But I do pay my landlord over $10,000 per year to live where I do. And in that sense I do pay property tax — I just don't get credit for it. The least I can get and deserve for all that money I pay is a safe place to live.
Cassandra Gonzalez
Meadville
