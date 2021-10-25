In the city elections, Jaime Kinder for mayor and Jack Harkless and Gretchen Myers for city council stand out for supporting a common-sense solution for Meadville’s rental-housing problems. Anyone who is paying attention can see that there are neighborhoods with several rental properties that are in bad shape. More than half of Meadville’s households rent, so this is a big problem for them; and neglected rental properties also hurt quality of life and property values for all neighbors.
A program to register landlords, to license and inspect their properties would go a long way toward cleaning this up. Just as my husband, a retired health inspector has reminded me, if you serve food to the public, you have to comply with similar requirements for the health and safety of all. Why should the business of renting housing to the public be any different? Several local communities already have this. Erie has done it for a while, and by all accounts it works well. Titusville recently passed a similar ordinance. For both, licensing and inspection fees amount to less than $5 per month per unit, so it’s hard to say they increase renters’ costs.
My husband and I have rented out properties ourselves, and we know that many landlords take good care of their units and would have no problem with such a program. For the city it would be a win for renters and neighborhoods. We’re glad that Jaime, Jack and Gretchen are supporting it, and we’re voting for them.
Nancy and Don Zimmer
Meadville
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.