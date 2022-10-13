When I ran for city council with Autumn Vogel in 2019, we made safe housing one of our top priorities. We talked to a lot of people about their housing. One conversation that sticks out in my mind is a family that was forced to leave their home because they complained to their landlord about a leaking roof and water coming down the lights. The landlord refused to fix it, and when the family kept pushing, he threatened to evict them.
This is why city council is working on a safety inspection program for rental housing. Because some landlords unfortunately refuse to do basic maintenance, which puts renters in a vulnerable position. They can either report the problem and risk retaliation or keep quiet.
So please be aware of the facts. There’s a lot of incorrect information out there. For example, some people have said there’s no need for a program because the city already has a property maintenance code. That’s true, but the problem is that the city can only inspect rental properties if a tenant calls to make a complaint, so the code doesn’t get enforced unless tenants report a violation, which many are scared to do. That means the current system has no teeth. The point of an inspection program is to make sure the code is met and to take the risk off renters by proactively inspecting all rental units once every two years. We’re not creating new standards. We’re just making sure the current standards are enforced.
This is something we should have done a long time ago. The city’s own comprehensive plan from 2013 calls for “rental registration to assure each rental unit is safe, sanitary and decent.” The problem is that no city council ever implemented it. Other cities like Titusville and Erie have already done this, and we should to. It’s not a new idea, but it’s long overdue.
