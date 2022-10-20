We have Meadville City Council members trying to justify why they want to implement a duplicate and unnecessary inspection program.
It seems they are so fixated on making sure they implement this because it was a campaign promise. They also know there is already a system in place that can be tweaked and utilized with little effort. Then, there is the misinformation they continue to spread regarding retaliation. Landlords must follow all applicable landlord/tenant laws, as well as proper legal eviction processes if deemed necessary. We also never want to evict, as renting these units pays to keep them on the market for years to come, helps us reinvest and make a modest living.Finally, they constantly are saying other cities have implemented this program, so we should too. If we look into this just a little bit, we will find these other cities are not having a successful go of the program.
We have also asked numerous questions that have gone unanswered. We have given ideas on how to work within the city's means, utilizing an already existing system, so we don't financially burden the city, taxpayers and renters anymore, and they have been ignored. The question I have is: Is this truly about the safety of renters or is it about not wanting to look like they didn't do the research to see there was already a system in place that offers renters the protections they claim they don’t have?
Kim Irwin
Cochranton
