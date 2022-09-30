I'm a landlord in both Meadville and Pittsburgh and I just want to say that I have no problem paying $38 a year for rental property licensing, nor being required for my housing to meet minimum safety standards.
Meadville is full of old houses and old houses are definitely challenging to maintain, however the safety requirements being proposed sound completely reasonable to me (they are minimum requirements after all). I would hope that any property I maintain would at least meet these minimum requirements, and if not, I would want to know about it. Basic safety and livability are not unreasonable expectations for tenants.
If local landlords want to rally for a cause I would suggest going after Crawford County's arbitrary and antiquated property tax system rather than fighting a $38 fee and basic livability standards for tenants.
Michael Hurley
Pittsburgh
