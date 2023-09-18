Over the past 30 years, I have professionally repaired, designed and built residential housing in Meadville. Over the past five years, I have canvassed over 800 Meadville homes for political and social concerns. I have become acquainted with some 600 people through that activity.
A great percentage of houses canvassed are rental properties. A great number of these appear and are spoken of in a good way. Yet, a disturbing number have fallen well below normal safe occupancy expectations and exist within a poor landlord/tenant relationship.
That the majority of the leadership at city hall has had the political will to tackle this people/housing concern is cause for optimism.
There is no easy, low-cost path for the reversal of decades of low or no maintenance. An additional difficulty is that many of the neediest buildings are large. The larger the square footage, the larger the reclamation effort.
With about 60 percent of Meadville renting, we desire and need the rental industry. Our community as a whole is operating in conjunction with it. The businesses that are using these indefensible rentals as an income now must comply with the safety regulations. This will not be a prompt fix, not a magic wand event, but a focused steady commitment that will cause layers of safety to replace layers of unfairness.
There is a problem directly affecting some of us and universally reflecting all of us. This is not insurmountable unless we make it so. There is a way if many take it.
George Stabile
Meadville
