We knew instituting a rental licensing program would be difficult. Still, I've been saddened to receive copies of letters from landlords to their tenants threatening rent hikes. Doing this, they put the city of Meadville in a bind — we know we need to do something about the state of housing in Meadville, and yet there's little we can do to control what landlords charge for rent.
Here's a few facts about the program to counter the misinformation in these letters:
It will cost $38 per unit per year to be charged to the landlord. If they choose to pass this cost on to their tenants, it would be $3.17 a month. This cost is what is expected to make this program break even. We are not allowed to generate revenue from this program. Likewise, this program won't increase taxes; the fee charged to landlords will cover the cost.
This program will not be used to gather per capita tax. We are not collecting any information regarding tenants, only about units. Per capita taxes are a separate issue. Most people are already paying them.
The city does not have a list of "bad landlords." That's why we need this program. Additionally, many tenants either do not know that they can get their unit inspected upon request or fear retaliation.
We do not propose to inspect owner-occupied homes because landlords are in the business of providing housing. We believe that their product (housing) should be inspected like any other business.
Inspections will occur every other year. Then, if units pass two inspections, every four years.
The short of it is that landlords staunchly oppose this program. They're trying every trick in the book to prevent this from passing, including fear-mongering their tenants and passing on costs to turn renters against a program designed to ensure their health and safety. They fear a $38 fee and accountability and will stop at nothing to protect their financial interests. Indeed, instituting this program is a struggle, but only because they're making it so. Still, we can't cower to the loudest folks in the room who are afraid of losing a few bucks.
Autumn Vogel
Meadville
Editor's note: Vogel is a member of Meadville City Council
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.
