The city wants to have a rental inspection program for all the renters living in deplorable conditions! Why doesn't the city start with the renters? Why don't they educate the renters? This would be a life-long help for anyone that rents.
Renters have many options to use if their living conditions are unacceptable. They can start with the fire department, who will inspect and cite owners if necessary. They can file complaints with the Bureau of Consumer Protection online, by phone or by email. Free! They would help them deal with any problems associated with renting such as legal rights, civil rights, living conditions, discrimination or utility problems. Why would the city duplicate this?
The city has two inspectors. Yet if you drive around town, you can see refrigerators and freezers sitting outside. You can see tall grass growing around junk. You can see boarded up windows. But wait. What? They subcontract to other towns? Commercial buildings get inspected. I have seen that first-hand. They tested the smoke detectors and checked the fire extinguishers. They did not inspect the living conditions. I have only heard of complaints from rentals coming from public housing. Yet the city does not want to inspect those. They don't want to inspect college-owned rentals. Or owner-occupied properties. These are all businesses, too. Don't they file and report this income on a tax return? And these sit near other properties and can endanger the properties next to them. Who knows how bad they are? And, do renters really want strangers coming into their spaces? Dragging in who knows what kind of germs and bugs?
Then there is a fee for the program. Just adding more expenses when the economy is so bad, and time spent on paperwork and trying to set up appointments. Will the inspectors schedule evening appointments for the working people? City council needs to be working on balancing the budget which is supposed to be almost a million dollars in the red! What are they doing about that? This program is just more unnecessary bureaucracy!
Sharon Rogers
Meadville
