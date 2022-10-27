Letter: Rental inspection program redundant for Fairview Fairmont apartments
The Tribune’s Oct. 13 report about the latest inspection of the Holland Towers details clearly why Housing Authority board members said that including those units in any city inspection of rental properties would be “redundant and unnecessary.” There are 100 other apartments on Willow Street that also would be negatively affected.
In the late 1960s, a small group of members of Stone Methodist and First Presbyterian churches responded to local leaders and formed what is now the non-profit United Housing Corporation of Meadville to provide affordable housing, with federal government subsidies. The result is the 100 one-, two- and three-bedroom units of the Fairview Fairmont apartments on Willow Street that have served the community for 50 years.
Every one to three years, each of these units is thoroughly inspected by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Real Estate Assessment Center. Most often, these inspections are performed by a different inspector, fresh eyes each time. A typical inspection report runs some 20 pages. Any remedial actions must be performed quickly with documentation submitted.
Rents in these apartments are set by the government. There is no way to recover the proposed $38 per unit for a city inspection program. That would total nearly $4,000 a year for Fairview Fairmont. Our board members are volunteers. We are not a business. The revenue from rents is devoted to property maintenance and improvements for the residents. Any additional fees for redundant inspections would only negatively affect our residents.
While we are a non-profit corporation, we do pay full city property taxes and storm water fees.
Ross C. Feltz
Meadville
Editor’s note: Feltz is secretary of United Housing Corporation of Meadville.
