When friends moved into a new senior housing development, they were delighted with the friendly atmosphere and the planned activities. That soon changed to annoyance when the promised activities became rare. The annoyance changed to disbelief and incredulity when they learned of the huge monthly rent increase. Many of the residents were already stretching their budgets to pay for the rental. Will some of them now need to cut back on medications and food? Landlords are entitled to a reasonable return on their investments but to increase their rental so drastically is unconscionable.
Estelle Reisner
Meadville
