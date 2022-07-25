I live in senior housing in Meadville. We sold our property and downsized to move into a retirement community. We packed up, along with our two cats, in April 2021. We have made this our home, along with many other seniors here.
I never thought that our rent would increase rent 30 percent or more. At the time of our next lease renewal, our rent will increase $320 monthly, along with the pet increase of $20 to $35 per pet. I believe seniors, and pets, are being taken advantage of. In my opinion, this is a form of elder and pet abuse. This has become an unhealthy and stressful situation, which has led to many sleepless nights.
This is not our fault. I feel that this shows that the landlord does not care about seniors.
Please beware and remember, if you're not a senior, one day you will be. We need to stop this type of abuse and taking away seniors' golden retirement years!
PEGGY TWIFORD
Meadville
