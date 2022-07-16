As a resident of a senior living community in Meadville, I have a number of concerns. In my estimation, the residents' average age is about 70 years old and over 30 percent of us are disabled. We gave up our homes, plants, trees, equipment and more to move to a place that we thought would meet our needs. Although most of us like our current apartments and our neighbors, we feel the promises that we were given have been largely empty. There is no exercise facility, there is construction that we say makes living here less safe and much more inconvenient. We also are unhappy that there has been no regular communication from the manager and owner of the property. We say the lack of response to us when we call or email demonstrates the utmost disrespect and apathy.
Now, our rent is going up 30 percent or more. We are a community of seniors, living on a fixed income with only marginal assets, and many of us cannot make ends meet with such an astronomical increase in our rent. There are not many other places that we can go here with housing in short supply, and we should not be forced out of our homes because of the increase. The owners need to reduce their rent demands on their residents. This is Meadville, not New York City! No one should be paying over $1,300 per month for a one-bedroom apartment here.
William Hohmann
Meadville
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.