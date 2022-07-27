I'm a 75-year-old widow who moved into senior housing in Meadville on Jan. 7.
I downsized and sold my home and property this spring. I worked all my life and saved my money so someday I could move into a nice place where I didn't have to worry about mowing grass and shoveling snow. In March, I was informed that rent was going to be raised anywhere from $100 to $300 a month. I was informed later that my rent would be raised $400 more a month. That's certainly a long way from $300. I realize that rent is raised yearly, but not to that extent. I feel this is elder abuse!
How would they feel if someone was doing this to their parents? I'm not concerned about the amenities we were promised but still do not have. My concern is my rent being raised $400 a month.
We are not invisible citizens of Meadville. We need support from all seniors, community, city council and our county commissioners.
JOANNE DUNLAP
Meadville
