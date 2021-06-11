Yes. I know that it’s called Father's Day. But I will always remember to include father-in-laws on this special day of honor.
My father-in-law was a man who welcomed me into his family with his quiet, kind manner. He wasn’t a man of many words or mindless conversation, but by his gentle way you just knew that you could be a part of his team.
After marrying one of his sons, from day one he treated me like a daughter, not an in-law. There were no in-laws in Pop’s family, as he was lovingly referred to. In his world, everyone was an important member of his family.
I grew up with many aunts and uncles, and I learned years ago that being an in-law in a family, could mean that you might not be immediately accepted. To some, it meant that you were there because of a marriage and not by blood. And because of that, you were not really considered to be a part of the inner circle of family.
My father-in-law was a World War II hero. He bravely fought and served in the U.S. Army overseas, where he was seriously wounded and awarded three Purple Hearts. He knew that surviving what he did in his life, was not just luck. He understood that his life was guided by a power much beyond his full understanding and ours. And he shared this spiritual love with anyone that he knew.
He was humble, grateful and kind.
On this special day that is set aside to honor all fathers, please remember and include in your thoughts and prayers, all of the amazing father-in-laws.
Why does it take so long to truly appreciate the exceptional people in our lives.
Happy Father’s Day, Pop.
SANDRA RAGOZINE
Hermitage