Letter: Reform needed to solve state’s drug problem
The Pennsylvania Senate has again shown how completely out of touch they are concerning our drug problem. Since the 1960s, our approach has been an abysmal failure, objectifying, criminalizing, and incarceration are proven to be ineffective and are contrary to medical evidence.
I am not only blaming the Republicans, I am also calling out Gov. Josh Shapiro for his own antiquated punitive approach. If we are ever going to solve this, we must first admit the problem is not external, it is us, it has always been us.
To fix this is going to require a major societal change, a holistic approach, an availability of medical care to everyone regardless of social station. It will require an overhaul of our legal system and a cessation of political finger-pointing for votes.
First, you get the users away from the dealers by providing them with clean and safe free clinics, this gets you into their world, then you form a support around them and give them the tools to get back on track. This first baby step has been rejected by politicians who think that getting users away from dealers is a bad thing and somehow condones drug use. Nothing could be further from the truth and while it may make political points with the reality denying voter it does nothing but shuffle more people into the penal system and we all know what a disaster that is in its own right.
Drug addiction can be solved in Pennsylvania but it’s never going to happen by following the same old mistakes.
David Vinch
Meadville
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.