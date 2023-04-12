First, a big thank-you to emergency responders and utility crews. They surely had their hands full dealing with damage caused by high winds. The storms one Saturday were bad enough, but we had a double feature the following week.
This underscores the need to clear-cut trees away from utility lines and roadways. Since lines usually run along roads, both goals can often be accomplished at the same time. As a side benefit, the increased visibility will help drivers avoid hitting animals. I am in favor of planting trees in places where there is room for them to grow without endangering-or being endangered by buildings or other man-made structures.
The disadvantages of right-of-way trees outweigh the advantages. Their roots buckle sidewalks. Their branches tangle in utility lines and shadow street lights. The tree lawn between the street and the sidewalk becomes littered with garbage and filth. And as mentioned earlier, right-of-way trees blown down in storms present additional dangers and disruptions.
Tom Findlay
Meadville
