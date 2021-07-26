Several significant recent events bode well for our community.
These pages reported on the newest expansion of land under stewardship of the French Creek Conservancy. With Crawford County already a haven for outdoor recreation enthusiasts, the preservation of land adjacent to French Creek makes for a county treasure.
Also reported by the Tribune was the debut of the new Harper Events Venue near the Fairgrounds. Owners Chris and Natasha Learn have created an outdoor vista that will make for memorable photos years after a wedding or other event. The distinct features of this new destination point were conveyed wonderfully by Tribune photographer Shannon Roae. The Harper serves as another employment opportunity for caterers, musicians, photographers, and others.
Third, Allegheny College hosted community and business leaders for an outdoor event to introduce Andy Walker in his new role as executive director of the Office of Economic, Civic & Community Engagement. President Hillary Link is to be commended for her efforts to strengthen town-gown partnerships and create new ones.
Lastly, the Meadville Western Crawford County Chamber of Commerce held a Christmas In July event at the Iroquois Club. It was good to celebrate that our chamber is healthy and continues to lead activity that helps local business, which makes our community stronger.
Let’s all keep focused on building a more vibrant future in Crawford County.
ROSS FELTZ
Meadville
