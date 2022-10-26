Letter: Reasons a rental inspection ordinance will be ineffective
My family’s real estate involvement bridges three centuries. I’m a certified residential appraiser and a licensed real estate broker. I’ve taught real estate courses in three colleges and elsewhere and have owned investment property. My service on Meadville City Council spans six decades. Property maintenance has been, is and will forever be an issue.
Those experiences convince me that a rental inspection ordinance will be ineffective; consume time and resources; and will cost non-investors more money.
Rental inspection ordinances are ineffective.
Forty-four years in public life have taught me that you cannot legislate good citizenship or considerate behavior. Responsible landlords don’t need outside inspections. Problem landlords won’t comply anyway.
Additional fees force landlords to increase rent.
Inspection fees, compliance costs and indirect costs are inevitably borne by tenants. Landlords, like college professors, cannot be expected to work in 2023 for 2018 wages.
Rental inspections ignore owner-occupied SFRs.
Some of our worst dwellings are owner-occupied single-family residences, but a rental inspection ordinance excludes them from scrutiny!
Resources spent on forced compliance are resources unavailable for meaningful property upgrades.
Forcing a landlord to spend thousands of dollars on new sidewalks doesn’t improve the housing stock, but it causes rents to increase and siphons money away from meaningful improvements.
There are grants out there ... . The primary use of grant funds is code compliance — lead paint abatement; asbestos encapsulation; and so forth. By the time those compliance issues are addressed, there will be $12.87 left for updating the kitchen and bath.
If rental registration is a safety issue, so is then tenant registration.
This statement is self-explanatory.
Be careful what you wish for!
If fees increase, rents increase. Housing becomes less affordable. The bar is set higher for tenant screenings. Some marginal tenants may find themselves homeless. As one astute observer noted, “…better to have a leaky roof over your head than none at all.”
Space precludes a discussion of valuation theory, but adopting a rental registration/inspection program will cause more problems than it solves. When that happens, please remember the four most irritating words in the English language:
“I told you so!”
Jim Roha
Meadville
