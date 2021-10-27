To the residents of Richmond Township, I’d like to remind you to mark your calendar for Election Day on Tuesday. I’m also asking you to vote for and re-elect Bryan Morton as Richmond Township supervisor.
Bryan has proven to be a real asset to Richmond Township. He is honest, hard-working and very budget-minded. Bryan, fellow supervisor Glenn Sharpe and I have worked well together to accomplish the following for Richmond Township:
• Maintain a balanced budget.
• No-tax increase under our watch.
• Roads well-maintained.
• Equipment updated and maintained.
• REC facility and ballfields well-manicured and available for all to enjoy.
• Employed hard-working, experienced road crew who work hard for all township residents.
Bryan has proven time after time to be very knowledgeable and dedicated. He has brought that knowledge and work ethic to the table to serve as supervisor and to help keep Richmond Township a great place to live and raise a family.
Please keep your township moving forward and re-elect Bryan Morton for township supervisor.
DON JAMES
Cambridge Springs
