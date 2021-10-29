I’ve been involved in politics for years, but it wasn’t until this year that I discovered you can just tell lies about people and there will be no accountability. If you believe what our opponents have said about me, Gretchen Myers and Jaime Kinder, you probably think we’re some kind of monster that wants to “raise your taxes” and “take your money.” This is what our opponents said about us in the mail recently. It’s not true, but apparently their strategy is to misinform voters. Let me be clear about why Jaime, Gretchen and I are running for city council.
We’re running because we love this city and the people who live here. But we also recognize some challenges that need to be addressed. For example, we need to reduce the burden of property tax. One way to do this is to seek alternative revenues to help pay for indispensable services like police and fire protection and well-maintained roads. We also need to work with other cities to put pressure on the state government to change its regressive tax system.
City council should host more town hall events and create more opportunities for people to participate in key decisions like how we spend our tax money. We can create what’s called participatory budgeting. It’s one of the recommendations that came out of the My Meadville action plan, and it will make the process open to collective, democratic decision-making.
We should also follow through on the city’s own comprehensive plan, which calls for a “rental registration to assure each rental unit is safe, sanitary and decent.” Other cities have done this, including Titusville, Oil City and Erie. It’s time for Meadville to catch up.
Above all, Jaime, Gretchen and I are running because we think Meadville needs city leaders with a positive vision for the community, not one based on lies and negativity. Our vision is inclusive rather than exclusive; it’s about involving ordinary people in the city’s future. Ultimately, it’s about raising the bar for Meadville. If you’re with us, vote Jaime, Gretchen and Jack.
Jack Harkless
Meadville
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.