During December and January, I sent state Rep. Brad Roae two messages asking questions regarding current legislation. I asked for a response on each and provided my contact information.
Having not heard back, in February I again contacted him using the same form asking this time if he was planning to respond to my previous messages. Having no response on March 10, I stopped into his Meadville office and explained to his staff that after three messages I still hadn’t gotten a response. The staff said they would pass this on to Rep. Roae.
I have always received a response when I have sent messages to both our U.S. Senators and our Congressman. Pennsylvania has one of the largest and most costly legislative body’s in the country. As of now, mid-April I have not heard from either Rep. Roae or his office. I believe that when one of our state representatives is asked a question regarding pending matters, it is worthy of a reply letting us know how the matter is progressing and our representatives stance on them.
BRUCE LALLIER
Conneaut Lake