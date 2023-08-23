I wanted to reply to a recent Sound-Off regarding the inspection program, that contained the phrase, we have a right to know.
Actually, you don't, it's not a government agency. But also, because you'll attack them like you have me and my family. And no, city council is expending resources because they wouldn't work with us or let us be at the table to be involved in the process (you know, like that seat that was always reserved for Joe Tompkins?). And it's not just about basic health and safety. We have evidence to the contrary on no less than three occasions by three separate people. (zoning administrator) Gary Johnson said ramp it up, Tompkins said ramp it up, and (community development coordinator) Renna Wrubleski said give a break on non-safety issues for the first round. It's not about landlords not passing inspection, it’s about enforcing a code upon us that you're not actively pursuing for all properties. The 2009 international property maintenance code applies to all properties in the city. Yet, you're only pursuing landlord properties, but not the ones where they live or don't make a profit on. That's not about safety then.
It is a business. However, the tenant has the right to inspect the property prior to signing a lease, if they choose to rent the unit and agree to the terms of such. A private contract between parties. For the record, this isn't a public space like a restaurant, it's someone's home, where they eat, breathe and sleep. It's their intimate life and you want to trample through it like it means nothing. Why don't we enforce health and safety standards starting with city council homes? Why don't they volunteer to pay the fees and be inspected too? Double standards don't work for me.
Oh, and as far as who is behind the lawsuit? My name is on it. It's me. That is the only thing you need to know, and you already do.
Alysia Mowad
Conneaut Lake
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.
