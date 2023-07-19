May I question the following premise, which appeared in the “Faith and Values” column on June 10?
• Fullness of life and purpose is “only achievable by being in the presence of God”
• “To live for God is to fill purpose, whereas to deny God is to empty purpose”
• “Man’s chief end is to glorify God and enjoy him forever”, and this chief end, “applies to every human being: man, woman and child.”
God? Which god? Assuming we are referring exclusively to the Christian god, are we to concede that being in the presence of Allah, or worshipping Vishnu, or practicing Buddhism, provides no purpose in the lives of Muslims, Hindus, or Buddhists? Are we to accept the notion that Agnostics, Atheists and non-believers are restricted to unfulfilled, meaningless, joyless lives?
Quoted in the article was Viktor Frankl, who was deeply devoted to Judaism. Was his life unfulfilled because his god — Yahweh, did not include The Trinity? Friedrich Nietzsche (also quoted in the article) was considered atheistic by many. Was Nietzsche’s life without purpose for lack of a god? Are we to assume their words have purpose, but their lives do not?
Around the world, non-Christian parents discover happiness in family life and find fulfillment in raising children to become kind, responsible, loving adults. Every day, non-religious doctors, scientists, and researchers find meaning in healing the sick and in discovering cures for disease. Within our communities, atheists find purpose by living their lives in public service as first-responders and by serving in the military. All around us, agnostics live joyful lives in philanthropic endeavors, wildlife conservation, environmental protection and in personal relationships. Here and abroad, non-believers find meaning and joy in art, music, literature, science, social work, and charity.
Can we agree that a person’s life is not made meaningless for placing “their faith” in non-Christian religions? Can we agree that people are not reduced to emptiness for “valuing” reason and logic over supernatural belief? Can we respect and acknowledge the fulfillment, purpose and happiness of others — regardless of their religion … or lack thereof?
Darlene J. Jessup
Conneaut Lake
