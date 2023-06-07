Is it any wonder that the city of Meadville is experiencing financial problems? You only need to look at the most recent debacle of hiring an assistant city manager and then eliminating the position after 10 months because they saw a financial crisis looming. Interim Finance Director Tim Groves estimated eliminating the position would save the city approximately $100,000 in salary and benefits in the 2024 budget and subsequent years. This decision was made with the expectation that a $1 million deficit would exist in the upcoming 2024 budget.
The mayor predictably said, "We (council) didn't really have a say in it," and essentially concluded that the decision was owned by the city manager. Apparently, the city manager does not communicate with city council, and council offers no oversight.
The assistant city manager said she was shocked by the news, which she was not expecting. So, what does that say about the need for her position in the first place? How much could she have been involved in the day-to-day workings of the city if she was "shocked" by the news?
Finally, it was time for the city manager to conclude that the city "could be more efficient with spending." That's encouraging, but she went on to say, "It seemed like the most fiscally responsible decision to make at the moment."
Fiscally responsible decisions are not made moment to moment. They are made with thorough planning between city council members and the city manager.
Having fun with photo-ops planting trees and having other people design ordinances which alienate landlord taxpayers while unnecessarily draining city coffers with ongoing attorney fees are the claimed successes of this council.
Fortunately for Meadville taxpayers, a change is coming this November.
BILL CHISHOLM
Meadville
