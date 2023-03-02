Eugene Robinson is right, Vladimir Putin underestimated Joe Biden. Putin didn't realize after Biden's debacle of the Afghanistan withdrawal and his missing the 9/11 victory lap and his poor performance as president just how desperate Biden is for a victory lap in Ukraine, a war that could have and should have been avoided.
Putin underestimated the amount of Ukrainian blood, American treasure and the willingness to put the United States on the precept of a nuclear war Biden was willing to go to have a victory lap.
Endless wars were part of the downfall of Rome and I pray we won't let history repeat itself with our blood and treasure.
Dominic Frisina
Meadville
