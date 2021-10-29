I’ve lived in Meadville my whole life and I’ve known Jaime Kinder for the entire time. There isn't a selfish bone in her body. She always puts her kids, family and community ahead of herself. In my opinion, she's been preparing for a challenge like this her whole life.
Mimi (as us kids call her) is the voice of Meadville. I truly believe that she will be able to take Meadville where it deserves to be as a city, making hard decisions and taking this challenge head on. She's lived in Meadville her whole life and watched as Meadville voted the same people into power. Now she’s stepping up because she's done watching the majority of people in the city being ignored, their voices not heard. I'm asking for you to put your trust in her, like I always have. Vote Jaime, vote for Meadville!
JOURNEY BROWN
Meadville
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.