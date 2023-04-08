In response to recent Sound-Off about water in Vernon Township, there are several new businesses are coming to the "commercial" Route 322 corridor and Vernon Place, which already has public water.
There is a rumor that water is planned for "residential" properties. As a 40-year residential property owner, I do not want to pay for the frontage, connection fees and a monthly water bill for chemical filled water.
My well and water are fine and drinkable. Commercial property has federal and state resources through the pandemic relief money or other assistance programs. Homeowners do not and this will cause a hardship for many people.
Vernon Township Supervisors have worked hard to keep our taxes down so I am hoping that public water will not be forced on residential property owners. So, if the rumors are just that — rumors — how about someone sharing the facts with residential property owners?
Deborah McConnell
Meadville
