Having spent 36 years as a teacher, administrator and coach in the public school system, I find it difficult and heart breaking to understand why some of our lawmakers so negatively assess it and perhaps even attempt to destroy it. Our public school system may be far from perfect, however, it still offers better and significant benefits to students and parents. I would like to point out some of these advantages.
Start with the cost. Public education is much cheaper financially and in most cases is more easily accessible to all children as it can not turn children away. Students in public schools are more likely to associate with students of different cultures, income levels and physical disabilities — much like the world they will encounter when they become adults and enter the real world.
Public schools offer more in the line of academic opportunities along with a plethora of offerings such as music, art, theatre, and athletics. Bus services and transportation are provided to and from school as well as for extracurricular activities.
Most important is the requirement of public school teachers to be certified by their state. Many teachers go beyond the minimum of a bachelor's degree with master's or doctor's degrees, and in most cases continue to improve with in-service programs relative to their subject matter.
Public schools are held accountable by the state for their academic performance. Contrary to some governors and lawmakers, parents of public schools have always been welcome to be a part of their child's education. Parent Teacher Associations (PTA), along with parent/teacher conferences and school visitations, are part of that welcome. Public schools in Pennsylvania are obligated to present opportunities for learning disabled students through individualized educational programming often referred to IEPs. This is where the teacher, principal, counsellor and school psychologist meet to develop an educational program best suited for that child's disability.
Private schools play a vital role in our society. However, it is unacceptable for politicians to denigrate and disparage our public schools. Public schools are the backbone of our country and democracy!
Anthony Stellato
Meadville
