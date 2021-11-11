Meadville should be proud! I watched Colin Powell's memorial service at the National Cathedral. It was simple, dignified and beautiful.
When I saw the rood screen in the front of the sanctuary, I was reminded of the fact that it was donated by the Huidekoper family. Outside of our little Huidekoper Park, I doubt many young people know about this family. History can make us proud and I felt that way when I saw this beautiful architectural feature today.
I hope when you visit Washington, D.C., you will go to the National Cathedral and remember how the Huidekoper family got their start in our little city!
MARIANNE WOODS
Meadville
