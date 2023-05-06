Letter: Property tax, reassessment not the problem
A recent letter suggests that without regular reassessments, property taxes must continually be raised “to cover the costs of an outdated system.”
Perhaps it is the property tax system itself that is outdated. The National Council of Aging reports the nation has 56 million older adults age 65 and older, many of whom are already living on a fixed income.
Whether the property tax rate increases or the assessed value of the property increases, the result is the same: More of their resources going to government. Regardless of what an assessor determines, the real value of property is only determined by an actual transaction.
Perhaps what needs to be reassessed is what we expect from those taxing us.
Ross Feltz
Meadville
