Problems with rental inspection plan
As Americans, we value our privacy. Often, however, we take it for granted. We forget that a war was fought just because we were being denied the basic right to privacy in our own homes. The result is the Fourth Amendment, which guarantees every citizen the fundamental right to privacy from the government.
It seems that now, more than ever, we are willing to look the other way as our government continues to abuse these basic rights.
Even small city governments can be guilty of passing ordinances that have a direct impact on the Constitutional rights of its residents. Take, for example, Meadville’s program for rental inspections. It seems like a worthwhile effort to ensure safe and healthy housing for residents. However, to achieve this objective, residents must agree to allow city inspectors to conduct comprehensive searches of their premises.
The notion of complete strangers having access to the inner-most sanctums of my privacy are not acceptable. All of this would be done without any indication of any problem or a complaint. In my opinion, this is no different than the police conducting a search of the premises without a court-issued search warrant.
Never under estimate the motives of government. Will these searches be limited to conditions of the structure or will they be used to gather other information about the residents? We are essentially at the mercy of those conducting the inspections and what they will do with the information. They are not bound to any code of ethics as a personal lawyer or your personal doctor. Just think of the consequences should an inspection result in the involvement of law enforcement.
We should insist the inspection program be scrutinized by an independent legal expert to determine if it violates the Fourth Amendment by authorizing warrantless searches. Landlords are threatened with fines, citations and denied a business license if they refuse to authorize searches
Terry Gutowski
Meadville
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper.
