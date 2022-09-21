Proactive housing safety is a good measure
I have worked as a Meadville carpenter for 30 years, primarily as a residential carpenter. I know that attention to safety details such as railings, steps, carbon dioxide and smoke detectors, and wiring and water management can run the economic gambit.
Should meeting safety requirements proposed by the currently considered rental inspection program fall into the expensive fix column, do not blame the inspection program, rather realize the building in dire need is at fault.
The proposed program intends to assure basic safe rentals. Meeting these reasonable requirements will not be an economic nightmare unless an extreme safety nightmare already exists. “In these times” there are many reasons to raise rents and many reasons to hold the line on rents, basic safety compliances should not be an exaggerated lever in rental rates. With, give or take, two-thirds of Meadville residences being renters, the rental industry can and should be a highlight of Meadville.
George Stabile
Meadville
