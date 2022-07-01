I am a senior, 87, having been a widow for 5 1/2 years. I decided to downsize. I looked into new housing and found an apartment. So I got rid of things I didn't want so I could fit in a new apartment.
I thought it was too good to be true and it was! I was told when my lease comes due, my rent will be raised $400 a month, plus raising the rate for having a dog $20 to $35 per month. When I moved here, I expected a small increase every year, but not $400.
There are many here in the same boat as me; we would have to pick up and move again when we thought our moving was over.
Yes, we are protesting. There must be something that can stop such an outrageous increase on seniors. Such a heartache for so many here. One woman is blind and will have to move. Plus there are many others here, mostly widows, but couples also.
We don't want to move.
NAOMI STEWART
Meadville
