It’s time for the Crawford County Fair!
For many, county fairs are about cotton candy, corn dogs and amusement rides, but for dairy farm families like ours, it’s all about showing our cows and connecting with our neighbors.
Preparing for the fair takes months of planning, in addition to the day-to-day work of keeping our cows healthy to produce high-quality milk. Whether they are at the show or at home in our barn, cows need plenty of fresh water, high quality feed, and comfortable bedding to be their best.
Our farm has been operating here in Crawford County for 45 years, and the fourth generation of our family is involved each and every day.
Stop and visit us, Apple Shamrock Dairy Farms, at the fair to learn more about how our family produces wholesome, nutritious milk.
Josh and Hayley Waddell
Townville
