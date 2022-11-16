Letter: Poll workers were impressive
I would like to echo Lisa Pepicelli Youngs’ praise of the election process in Crawford County.
My husband and I served as poll watchers for the first time and we were extremely impressed by the commitment of the poll workers we observed.
In Hayfield Township, all five workers diligently processed voters in a very efficient and impartial manner. They worked steadily from 6:15 a.m. through late afternoon with no breaks. We could see that they could use some help. However, we had been instructed not to interfere with the poll workers’ responsibilities.
We observed the judge of elections handle every issue quickly and with obvious knowledge of Pennsylvania elections rules. Kudos to the Hayfield Township poll worker team!
I would also like to praise those voters — Republicans, Democrats and independents alike — that stood up for a woman’s right to govern her own health care. Every single vote mattered in this statewide issue. Kudos to those voters as well!
Diane Mariani
Conneaut Lake
