Letter: Poll workers were impressive

Meadville, PA (16335)

Today

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Low 29F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Heavier amounts in favored snowbelt locales.