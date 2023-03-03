Letter: Politicians should send donations back to railroads
In regard to the East Palestine, Ohio, rail disaster, I think every politician who accepted money from the railroads and their lobbyists should send every penny along with an apology to a fund for the people affected, and the railroads themselves should also contribute by tripling the moneys they spent on avoiding regulations.
I call for responsibility in words and deeds.
David Vinch
Meadville
