Meadville, PA (16335)

Today

Cloudy and windy with a few snow showers scattered about the area this morning. High around 40F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.