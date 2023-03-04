I didn’t realize it as a young man, but my education at Saegertown elementary, middle and high school (Class of 2005) would prepare me for the world. It was quiet and peaceful and allowed my peers and me to focus and learn in a peace that retrospect, all seemed planned with prescience.
The real magic though was its transformational teachers and how they challenged us to see more than just what was in front of us. After graduation, I learned the flip side of growing up in such a beautiful and peaceful place. In college and then graduate school, I often played catch-up with students from larger cities with more resources. Saegertown has some truly stand-out teachers, and I would only be a shrink-wrapped version of myself without their guidance. But the world is vast and competitive, and other schools also have stand-out teachers. The students of those teachers beat me for admission into college. And then graduate school. And for so many jobs I’ve applied for. I worked so hard to close the gap. I was surprised and disheartened to see Policy 109.2 pass because pulling books and silencing voices will only hurt our students. It will make our students smaller, more toothless and more isolated. It will send our proud little towns backwards.
Becoming competitive in a global marketplace requires students to push their minds into new and challenging places. Don’t be fooled into thinking that getting A's is enough — a successful career today demands that people be fluent in concepts and worldly in their perspective. What saddens and disappoints me the most is my suspicion the PENNCREST school board knows this. That they’re willing to kneecap the next generation’s education and development all for the sake of scoring points in a ridiculous culture war. Some will rejoice at the culture that Policy 109.2 tries to create in our proud little community. But the world is still out there. It’s competitive and unforgiving. And when our students try to rise to that challenge, it will be ugly.
Peter Ondish
Saegertown
