I am a 2003 graduate of Saegertown High School. I was class president, an active participant in student government, a member of the chorus, and a student-athlete on the boy's volleyball team. I also hold a B.A. in Religious Studies and a Master of Theological Studies. As an alumnus of PENNCREST, I write to address the decision by the school board to pass Policy 109.2 which removes resources containing “sexualized content.”
On the surface this policy masquerades as protecting students from exposure to descriptions and images of sex/nudity, but the subtext is all-too obvious: silencing minority voices, particularly those who are LGBTQIA+. This is why I joined a fellow PENNCREST alumni in crafting an open letter to the school board demanding the immediate repeal of Policy 109.2 and we welcome other alumni to add their voice to this letter.
I have been taught, courtesy of a variety of traditions, both humanistic and religious, to treat all people with loving-kindness and compassion. Nevertheless, respect for the life and dignity of all people is not insulation from criticism. In this case, the words and actions of some PENNCREST School Board members point to a religious zealotry that would make Crusaders and Inquisitors blush.
I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but chest-thumping about religious justifications for removing sexualized content so that one might, in turn, demonize “the least of these” does not make one a spokesperson for the Divine. On the contrary, it makes one look more like a false prophet that was warned about in the Gospel of Matthew.
I can think of nothing more ridiculous, indeed blasphemous, than treating others who are different and vulnerable with sanctimonious vitriol whilst invoking the name of Christ. And so, I say to the students of PENNCREST who have been hurt by this school board, who feel not just disrespected but demonized, that while I do not know you, I am on your side. I love and cherish you for the light you bring to the world. Never stop being you and keep on shining.
Jeffrey Cagle
Annandale, VA
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.
