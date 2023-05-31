Gov. Josh Shapiro is giving out money like candy rewarding his voting block — teachers, unions, climate zealots. He’s giving schools $500 million in taxpayer funds for mental health care? Our county governments already have these services. Or is it a gift to promote gender fluidity and sexualization of our children?
Like many other Democratic-run states, we’re heading down a path of destruction. Who’ll fund these programs? Recently, an article in The Meadville Tribune talked about our growing elderly and shrinking young population. What’s our governor doing to retain our children and grandchildren?
Without increased energy production there can be no family-sustaining jobs. Wind and solar cannot compete with gas, coal or oil. There’s not enough land on the planet to support what the climate zealots want in alternative energy. Western Pennsylvania isn’t known for the sunniest days and wind only works when its blowing, but fossil fuels are dependable and easily gained, especially clean-burning natural gas with new technology.
Affordable housing, what does that mean? Meadville has many government housing projects. Why are so many dependent on assistance? Where are the jobs? Do we, as elders and retirees, pay for those who are able, yet refuse to work? The Bible says, “He who does not work, does not eat.” I worked my entire life to help support our family. I give generously to causes and to those in need; however, we shouldn’t be forced (like communism) to pay for others who are able to work.
I’m a staunch faith and freedom believer. With Democrats in charge, it’ll be an uphill battle to maintain good fiscal policy and, please, municipalities, stop asking the government for money. Are the roads and bridges being fixed? Do we need millions for bike paths? Are we stealing from Social Security to fund our debt? You bet! We owe Japan, China and other countries trillions in debt because of the lost “balanced budget” process.
Tell your state representatives to stop overspending! The path is clear that personal responsibility is how we succeed in life.
Beverly Whitman
Cochranton
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.
